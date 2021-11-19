Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 19 2021 8:21am
04:03

Call of the Wilde!

The Habs battled the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice Thursday. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Laura Casella to talk about their performance.

