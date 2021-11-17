Market Impact. Market Headlines November 17 2021 11:44am 02:41 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Nov. 17, 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Kevin Becker discusses a slide in oil prices and the impact of B.C. flooding on the markets. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8380365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8380365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?