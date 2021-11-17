Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Market Impact. Market Headlines
November 17 2021 11:44am
02:41

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Nov. 17, 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Kevin Becker discusses a slide in oil prices and the impact of B.C. flooding on the markets.

Advertisement

Video Home