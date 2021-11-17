Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 17 2021 8:47am
03:54

Getting kids into the holiday spirit

From Christmas crafts to festive family outings, parenting blogger Jaime Damak joins Global’s Laura Casella with fun activities to do with the kids over the holidays.

