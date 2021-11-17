Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 17 2021 6:15am
05:44

Nova Scotia-based Non-Profit Gets A Boost

Nova Scotia-based non-profit, Techsploration, has received a major boost to support young women wanting to pursue career options in fields where females are significantly underrepresented.

