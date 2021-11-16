Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 16 2021 9:05pm
02:05

Edmonton walloped by wintry weather

More than 24 hours of heavy snowfall in Edmonton has snow removal crews out in droves. The effort involves city workers, snow-removal contractors and even neighbourhood kids. Sarah Ryan reports.

