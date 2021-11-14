Global News Hour at 6 BC November 14 2021 9:47pm 02:11 This is BC: Award-winning water operator put to the test Warren Brown has won awards as the water operator for the Lytton First Nation but his abilities were put to the test this past summer when fire struck the village. Jay Durant has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373720/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373720/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?