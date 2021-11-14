Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 14 2021 9:47pm
02:11

This is BC: Award-winning water operator put to the test

Warren Brown has won awards as the water operator for the Lytton First Nation but his abilities were put to the test this past summer when fire struck the village. Jay Durant has more.

