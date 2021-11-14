Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon November 14 2021 7:14pm 01:59 Improved ambulance services on route for communities north of Saskatoon The government of Saskatchewan recently announced improvements to ambulance services for communities north of Saskatoon including Warman and Martensville. Ambulance service coming to Martensville, Sask. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373575/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373575/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?