Bradford
November 13 2021 6:36pm
02:22

GTA communities pushback proposed highway projects

The Ford government’s plans to build Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass are being met with pushback by a number of community advocates and concerned residents. Brittany Rosen has more.

