Global News Morning Montreal
November 12 2021 8:50am
03:33

Call of the Wilde!

The Habs battled the Calgary Flames on home ice Thursday. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Laura Casella to talk about the game, and star goalie Carey Price’s return from the player assistance program.

