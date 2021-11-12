Global News Morning Montreal November 12 2021 8:50am 03:33 Call of the Wilde! The Habs battled the Calgary Flames on home ice Thursday. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Laura Casella to talk about the game, and star goalie Carey Price’s return from the player assistance program. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8369122/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8369122/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?