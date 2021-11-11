Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 11 2021 7:28pm
01:34

Small Remembrance Day ceremony held at refurbished Saskatoon cenotaph

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre was cancelled this year and, instead, a walk-through display was set up.

