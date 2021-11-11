Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 11 2021 12:05pm
03:52

Poppy’s history as a symbol of remembrance

The poppy has been a national symbol of remembrance for 100 years in Canada. The Saskatchewan Legion’s Chad Wagner joins Global News Morning to explain how the poppy became a symbol.

