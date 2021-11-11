Menu

The Morning Show
November 11 2021 10:22am
07:08

Untold stories of Black Canadians and Caribbean soldiers in World War 2

Collaborator of the ‘Legacy Voices Project’ Kathy Grant details the significance of the involvement of Black and Caribbean soldiers and her personal connection to it.

