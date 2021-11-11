Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
November 11 2021 10:00am
04:21

Afghanistan war veteran reflects on Remembrance Day

Canadian veteran Michael Akpata discusses the sacrifices made by his comrades and what needs to be done to support the next generation of war veterans.

Advertisement

Video Home