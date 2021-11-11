Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 11 2021 7:38am
07:02

Local veteran has passion for model ship building

We chat with custom model ship builder and RCAF veteran Alain Bilodeau to talk about his incredible model ship building and how it has helped him recover from PTSD.

