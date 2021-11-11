Global News Morning Halifax November 11 2021 7:38am 07:02 Local veteran has passion for model ship building We chat with custom model ship builder and RCAF veteran Alain Bilodeau to talk about his incredible model ship building and how it has helped him recover from PTSD. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?