November 10 2021 10:46pm
01:26

Hurricanes’ losing streak extends to 5 games

The Lethbridge Hurricanes continued their five-game road trip on Wednesday with the team’s second stop in Winnipeg to face the Ice, the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Danica Ferris has the highlights.

