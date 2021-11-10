Sports November 10 2021 10:46pm 01:26 Hurricanes’ losing streak extends to 5 games The Lethbridge Hurricanes continued their five-game road trip on Wednesday with the team’s second stop in Winnipeg to face the Ice, the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Danica Ferris has the highlights. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366167/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366167/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?