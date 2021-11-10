Global News Morning BC November 10 2021 10:07am 04:15 BC Ferries Union warns of potential service disruptions when federal vaccine mandate kicks in The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union is warning of staff shortages when the federal vaccine order comes into effect on November 15th. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?