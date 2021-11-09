Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 9 2021 9:51pm
01:51

Patchwork of vaccine card rules at B.C. ski resorts

While snow is now falling at many B.C. ski hills, different resorts are putting in place different rules over users showing proof of vaccination to ride the lifts. Aaron McArthur reports.

