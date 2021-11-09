Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 9 2021 6:23pm
02:21

Teen allegedly attacked by dog at Toronto taekwondo studio

The family of a 13-year-old boy says he was attacked by a dog recently released by Vaughan Animal Services. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home