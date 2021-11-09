Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 9 2021 8:27am
03:23

Battle of Wits

Some of Montreal’s best comedians go head-to-head in the hilarious “Battle of Wits”. Comedian and Battle of Wits producer Elspeth Wright joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to talk about the inspiration behind the show.

