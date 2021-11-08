Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 8 2021 12:40pm
02:26

Memorial Stone at University of Saskatchewan

The USask campus is full of history. Global News Morning got a tour of some war memorials ahead of Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

Video Home