Environment
November 8 2021 11:42am
04:33

City of Selkirk Active Transportation Pathways

The City of Selkirk is planning to connect residents with Active Transportation Pathways and Mayor Larry Johannson joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with details on the plan.

