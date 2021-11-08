Environment November 8 2021 11:42am 04:33 City of Selkirk Active Transportation Pathways The City of Selkirk is planning to connect residents with Active Transportation Pathways and Mayor Larry Johannson joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with details on the plan. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8358061/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8358061/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?