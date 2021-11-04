Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 4 2021 10:19am
05:05

B.C. unveils plans to defer logging of old-growth forests

The province’s plan to defer logging 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forests isn’t sitting well with B.C.’s forestry industry, which warns thousands of jobs will be lost.

