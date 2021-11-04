The Morning Show November 4 2021 10:55am 07:30 Sushi and Samosas: New book on picky eaters and a united world Author Rishma Govani talks about her perfect book for picky eaters ‘Sushi And Samosas’, her background and how diverse foods can spark a lifelong curiosity of different cultures, REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?