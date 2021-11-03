Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 3 2021 6:40am
05:39

New Poll Looks At Dating & Vaccination Status

Halifax-based matchmaker and dating coach, Jean-eva Dickie, shares the results of a poll that she recently conducted among singles that asked “would you date someone who chose not be vaccinated?”

