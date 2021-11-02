Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 2 2021 10:16am
05:32

B.C. moves to decriminalize recreational drug possession

The B.C. government is asking the federal government to decriminalize small amounts of illicit drugs. It’s a move they say will save lives, but critics aren’t so convinced.

