Global News Morning Edmonton November 1 2021 12:57pm 05:05 AMA Travel: Preparing for Alberta ski season Roland Van Meurs with AMA Travel joined the morning news to talk about the upcoming ski season in Alberta, including when Lake Louise and Marmot Basin plan to open and what deals and passes are available. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340762/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8340762/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?