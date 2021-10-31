Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 31 2021 1:29pm
09:55

Global BC Political Panel: Oct. 31

Our political panel discusses the internal emails obtained through a freedom of request that shows staff at B.C.’s 911 dispatcher flagged understaffing prior to June’s deadly heat dome.

