Global News Morning BC October 31 2021 1:29pm 09:55 Global BC Political Panel: Oct. 31 Our political panel discusses the internal emails obtained through a freedom of request that shows staff at B.C.'s 911 dispatcher flagged understaffing prior to June's deadly heat dome.