Kelowna nurses say B.C.’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will have huge impact on patient care

It is already a troubling situation, one that many say is about to become even more dire. We’re talking about the shortage of healthcare workers and specifically nurses. Now that the vaccine mandate is in place, B.C. has lost hundreds of people in the healthcare system–the highest percentage of them here in Interior Health. Tonight–two KGH nurses are speaking out about their decision not to get a vaccine and the kind of toll their forced departures from the profession will take on patient care. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.