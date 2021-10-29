Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 29 2021 7:55pm
02:31

Brazil among teams competing at curling event in Lacombe this weekend

Things will definitely be rocking in Lacombe, Alta., this weekend. John Sexsmith tells us about a curling event in which Brazil has a team participating.

