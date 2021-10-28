Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 28 2021 11:23am
06:21

40 Years of the Charter: Former chief justice Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin to hold Edmonton event

The right Honourable Beverly McLachlan is a small-town Albertan who grew up to become the first woman and longest serving chief justice of Canada. Thursday night, she’ll give a talk on 40 years since the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was introduced, with a focus on the impact on human rights, during a public lecture for the University of Alberta’s department of political science. She joined Vinesh Pratap to talk about it.

