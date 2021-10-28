The Morning Show October 28 2021 10:35am 05:57 Hockey legend reveals views on success and leadership in new memoir Illustrious hockey icon Mark Messier talks about his new memoir ‘No One Wins Alone’ and details his life on and off the ice. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331821/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331821/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?