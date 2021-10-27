Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Christmas
October 27 2021 6:36pm
01:36

Return of holiday parties in 2021?

After a 2020 of no holiday parties, could these gatherings return in 2021 now that much of Manitoba is fully vaccinated? Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home