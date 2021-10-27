Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 27 2021 6:08pm
02:34

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham

A plane that took off from Buttonville airport had to do an emergency landing on Highway 407 Tuesday. Police are calling the landing “textbook perfect.” Morganne Campbell reports.

