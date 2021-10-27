Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 27 2021 11:11am
04:21

Open Door Society on Afghanistan refugees in Saskatoon

The Open Door Society joins Global News Morning to talk about their work to provide support for 81 Afghanistan families who have fled to Saskatoon, so they can settle in their new home.

Advertisement

Video Home