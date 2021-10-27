Global News Morning Saskatoon October 27 2021 11:11am 04:21 Open Door Society on Afghanistan refugees in Saskatoon The Open Door Society joins Global News Morning to talk about their work to provide support for 81 Afghanistan families who have fled to Saskatoon, so they can settle in their new home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8328940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?