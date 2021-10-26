Menu

Politics
October 26 2021 11:19am
04:20

Concerns over derelict buildings

Community advocate Jean Altemeyer talks about concerns around fires in derelict or vacant buildings in Winnipeg, and changes a group of advocates would like the City to consider.

