Global News Morning Toronto
October 26 2021 11:06am
05:58

Short Supply: How the supply-chain crunch is affecting consumers

Global News business correspondent Anne Gaviola launches a new series titled ‘Short Supply’ and she discusses the fragility of supply chain issues and the increasing backlog.

