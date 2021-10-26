Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 26 2021 8:47am
00:52

Lachine Hospital cuts ER hours

The Lachine Hospital will be dramatically cutting its emergency room operating hours as it deals with a critical labour shortage. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

