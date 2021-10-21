Global News Morning Saskatoon October 21 2021 10:41am 05:05 Looking in ahead of FSIN election next week The FSIN election is one week away. The University of Saskatchewan’s Ken Coates joins Global News Morning to break down how the vote works, and some of the big issues in the campaign. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8286268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8286268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?