Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 21 2021 10:41am
05:05

Looking in ahead of FSIN election next week

The FSIN election is one week away. The University of Saskatchewan’s Ken Coates joins Global News Morning to break down how the vote works, and some of the big issues in the campaign.

