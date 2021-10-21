Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 21 2021 9:41am
03:37

Canada’s inflation rate hits highest level in two decades

Prices are going up on almost everything. Economist Bryan Yu talks about what’s driving up costs, and when we can expect them to come back down.

Advertisement

Video Home