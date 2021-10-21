Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 21 2021 8:38am
04:03

Free legal advice helpline

For the 37th edition of the Young Bar of Montreal’s (YBM) legal helpline, volunteer lawyers with answer questions and provide free legal advice over the phone. Global’s Laura Casella has the details.

