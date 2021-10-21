Global News Morning Montreal October 21 2021 8:38am 04:03 Free legal advice helpline For the 37th edition of the Young Bar of Montreal’s (YBM) legal helpline, volunteer lawyers with answer questions and provide free legal advice over the phone. Global’s Laura Casella has the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?