Drivers
October 21 2021 12:07am
01:42

Pandemic, vaccine mandates contribute to school bus driver shortage in Manitoba

The COVID-19 pandemic had already led to difficulties, but a recent Manitoba vaccine mandate means school bus drivers are in even shorter supply, says the president of a local bus company.

