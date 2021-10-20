Menu

Adrienne Colby
October 20 2021 8:35pm
02:00

Concerns over unvaccinated care workers in private homes

A Lake Country woman who has spent nearly 40 years in a wheelchair is voicing concern about unvaccinated care workers being sent into her private home. Jules Knox reports.

