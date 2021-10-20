Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 20 2021 11:01am
02:41

Health Matters: Box jump challenge for Canada

An Alberta family is hoping Canadians will jump on a box for a good cause. As Su-Ling Goh reports, the challenge aims to help patients with the rare disorder that took their son’s life.

