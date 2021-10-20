Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 20 2021 9:54am
03:18

Tips for recycling your old electronics

EPRA Saskatchewan Program Director Gayleen Creelman joins Global News Morning on Waste Reduction Week to talk about recycling your old electronics, while protecting your data.

