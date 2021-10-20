Menu

Entertainment
October 20 2021 9:09am
05:50

Manitoba author strikes a deal with Disney Television Studios

Local author David A. Robertson joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on his Misewa Saga series of books being acquired by part of Disney Television Studios.

