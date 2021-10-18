Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2021 10:31pm
01:20

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 18

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has south coast rainfall totals from over the weekend and the Monday, Oct. 18 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

