Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 18 2021 8:08pm
02:01

Albertans 6 months and older now eligible for free flu shot

Albertans six months and older can receive their flu shot. Jackie Wilson explains why some say it’s even more important to get the jab this year.

Advertisement

Video Home