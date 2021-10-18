Canada October 18 2021 8:08pm 02:01 Albertans 6 months and older now eligible for free flu shot Albertans six months and older can receive their flu shot. Jackie Wilson explains why some say it’s even more important to get the jab this year. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?