Partners and support persons still excluded from some pregnancy ultrasounds due to COVID-19
The journey to become pregnant is sometimes complicated. Doctor appointments can be riddled with a mix of anxiety and joy, particularly when it comes to seeing your baby on an ultrasound. COVID-19 has meant partners and support people have often been told they cannot attend these milestone appointments. As Katherine Ward reports, the policies across the province are not uniform, and many patients and doctors are calling for change.