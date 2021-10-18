Prime Minister Trudeau on preventing Indigenous children from being removed from families into foster care
Global News reporter Neetu Garcha asks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kamloops, B.C., about local chiefs and community members in Houston B.C. rallying to stop a six-year-old child from being removed from their family for foster care. Garcha asks Trudeau how he plans to support Indigenous children in these situations that advocates call the equivalent of “modern-day residential school.”