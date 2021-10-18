Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 18 2021 8:28am
04:06

Big Brother Auditions

Big Brother Canada is on its 10th season. Former contestant Victoria Woghiren joins Global’s Laura Casella to chat about casting tips and tricks for what it takes to get selected.

